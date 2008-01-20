Ways to Calm Down Before Giving a Speech

Your first time in front of the podium is usually a tough one. If you've ever had to speak in front of hundreds of people, it's terrifying. Weblog Mother Tongue Annoyances has a few words of advice on how to overcome the hurdle of your first speech. The goal is to conquer your emotions by keeping your physical self in check. To do so, loosen your body. If you're sitting, sit erect. Avoid folding your arms across your chest as it conveys defensiveness and nervousness. You should also wiggle your toes as it drives the anxiety away. Finally, breathe deeply to maintain a sense of serenity before you get up on stage. If you're still nervous on stage, conquer your public-speaking jitters by interacting with your audience.

Public speaking is a hurdle at first, but there are many ways to overcome it and you'll grow stronger and more confident as each presentation passes. I speak from experience.