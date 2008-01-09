Watch full episodes of anything from Battlestar Galactica to Buffy (that's just the B's, people) with web site Fancast. Brought to you by cable provider Comcast, Fancast follows in the footsteps of sites like Hulu (or OpenHulu) and the episode-streaming offerings already offered by the big three networks. Then Fancast takes things a step further, going well beyond simple video streaming by integrating movies and other services into the site. For example, Fancast also directs you to Amazon or iTunes to buy a DVD, Netflix or Blockbuster to add it to your queue, or to Fandango to buy tickets if what you searched is still in theaters. The site can be confusing, but it's a strong start. While you're getting your TV fix, check out six more ways to catch your favorite shows online.
Watch Full-Length TV Online with Fancast
