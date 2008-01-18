Wager Cash on Your Goals at StickK

Serious enough about your New Year's resolutions to put money on them? To appoint a referee and cheering section to check in on your progress? You can do just that at StickK, a goal monitoring web site where you commit to achieving something and literally pay if you don't make progress. Set up a goal at StickK, like losing 20 pounds in the next four months, and then decide to put $20 a week towards that goal. If you don't make it? Your total cash goes to a charity of your choice. You can also appoint a friend or relative to be a referee, who checks up on your progress. Looks like a neat way to turn peer and financial pressure on yourself to achieve your goals.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink