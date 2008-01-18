Wager Cash on Your Goals at StickK

Serious enough about your New Year's resolutions to put money on them? To appoint a referee and cheering section to check in on your progress? You can do just that at StickK, a goal monitoring web site where you commit to achieving something and literally pay if you don't make progress. Set up a goal at StickK, like losing 20 pounds in the next four months, and then decide to put $20 a week towards that goal. If you don't make it? Your total cash goes to a charity of your choice. You can also appoint a friend or relative to be a referee, who checks up on your progress. Looks like a neat way to turn peer and financial pressure on yourself to achieve your goals.