View Your Browsing History in Snapshots with WebMynd

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): WebMynd, a free add-on for Firefox, makes it easy to browse through web pages you've visited or specifically "webmarked," whether they're static or dynamically generated. Although you can tell WebMynd not to monitor certain pages and turn its history noting on and off, the add-on generally works as a background service, taking snapshots of the pages you visit. Hit the WebMynd button and you can see thumbnails of those pages. Click on the thumbnails and you get fully browse-able snapshots, with links, images and other data preserved. For hunting down links and images on pages that change pretty frequently, or just getting a more easily-navigated history, WebMynd serves a purpose. WebMynd is free to download, works wherever Firefox does, and lets you browse a week's history at no cost; $US10 and $US20 subscriptions get you six months or a year's worth of snapshots.

WebMynd [via Download Squad]

