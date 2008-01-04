So your router and Xbox 360 are on completely opposite sides of your home, running a long, ugly wire along the floor is out of the question, and you don't feel like dropping $100 on an Xbox Wi-Fi adapter? If you've got a laptop with Wi-Fi, Instructables details how to use it as an Xbox 360 wireless adapter. In all its a really simple process involving sharing your laptop's wireless internet connection with your Xbox through an ethernet cable. It's not as good as a wired connection, but if you don't regularly rely on the connection, it's a good workaround. If you want a slightly more permanent solution, you can also build an Xbox Wi-Fi adapter on the cheap. Thanks Graham!
Use Your Laptop as a free Xbox Wi-Fi Adapter
