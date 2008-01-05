Use Your Mobile Phone Camera to Find Your Parked Car



These days, it's harder to get a new mobile phone without a built-in camera than with. If you're not all that enthused about taking grain pictures with it, you can still get some value out of the little lens, as detailed at the Digital Inspiration blog. One idea in particular caught my eye:

Car Parking - Most shopping malls here have huge underground parking but there aren't any signboards so it gets tough to locate the car. So when you park the the car, just look towards the lift (or the exit) and take a picture or record some video. This will save lot of effort (and time) when you return with all those heavy shopping bags.

If my area mall has parking numbers, I sure don't notice them, so I'll be giving this a try soon. What MacGyver-esque uses have you pulled from your mobile camera? Give up the secrets in the comments. Photo by Mrs. Gemstone.