Use Google Reader to Make Any Site Mobile-Friendly

The Digital Inspiration blog points out a neat URL trick that makes Google Reader into a mobile-sizing tool for any web site with a RSS feed. Even better, you don't have to be a Google Reader user, or even have a Google account, to use it. To try it out, find and copy a site's feed address. Then paste it at the end of a Google Reader mobile address, like so:
http://www.google.com/reader/m/view/feed/[feed_address]
You'll get a standard view of feed items, and the items themselves open up in Google Reader. Sites that only offer blurbs won't offer much benefit, of course, but it's a handy way to create easy-to-read bookmarks for a small screen. Bloggers can also create mobile-ready versions of their site, explained in full at the link below.
