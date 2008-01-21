Use airplane cutlery to stock up your picnic basket

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

An Intrepid Lifehacker tipster emailed me this morning with a handy idea for stocking up on airline cutlery to stock up your picnic basket!

"The plastic cutlery Qantas give you is bloody good. The knives are sharp. The forks have tines that won’t bust. All dishwasher-proof too.

We pinched the cutlery off our meal trays and … hey-presto … one eight picnic cutlery set!"

I like your thinking. Thanks for the tip, Simon. :)

Comments

  • Simon Sharwood Guest

    I've just discovered that the cutlery is designed by Mark Newson, an Australian uber-designer.
    http://www.marc-newson.com/biography.html
    So not only is Qantas cutlery good, it has some street cred.
    Who'd've thunk it!

