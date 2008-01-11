Use the "Rule of Thirds" to Organize Job Searches



Are you a carpet bomber when it comes to job hunting, sending out reams of resumes and praying you'll see responses? The Job Bored career blog recommends instead sticking to a "Rule of Thirds"—sending out three resumes each to jobs you're slightly underqualified for, jobs you're sure you can pull, and random jobs you find in your search. In addition to narrowing your search, you force yourself into a better position to be hired:

By forcing my clients to wait, I found that they'd done more research on each company/position in the intervening time. They were often better prepared, and sometimes had even taken the time to find other avenues of applying, such as walking in and applying in person.

Another good point made is that job-seekers too often neglect the "random" category, which can sometimes bring the most unexpected (but welcome) surprises. What's your own resume-sending style? Share the wisdom in the comments.