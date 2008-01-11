Use Old CDs to Take Better Naps



The BBC takes on the topic of power naps, detailing many of the benefits and basic techniques we've touched on before—like tensing your muscles and saying "the and sticking to the 20 minute nap. One sleep expert notes one of the best ways to ease yourself into relaxation—listening to albums and mixes you've heard many times before:

He suggests dusting down old and familiar CDs - new music is no good as you end up concentrating on the lyrics. "You know old albums inside out and don't have to concentrate. They become pleasant background music."

I'd have to say this holds true for work as well, as I too often find myself jumping away from my tasks with an, "Oh, which album is this from?" What music (or other sounds) get you into the power-nap state? Share your tips in the comments.