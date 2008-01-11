Use Google Web History WIthout Installing a Toolbar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Google Operating System blog has a helpful, quick guide on how to enable Google Web History for more than just Google searches without having to make the usual Google Toolbar installation, using JavaScript-based tools like Greasemonkey for Firefox, Trixie for Internet Explorer, and Safari, Opera, and Konquerer (KDE Linux) also. You still need to be logged into a Google account to enable history tracking, but it could be a real help to those using alternative browsers for which the Toolbar isn't offered. And while many users certainly still have their privacy concerns about Google knowing everywhere you've been browsing, disabling the non-Google portion is as simple as turning off the script.

Use Google Web History Without Installing Google Toolbar [Google Operating System]

