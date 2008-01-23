Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Update Windows from a CD with Offline-Update

offline_update_cropped.jpg
Windows only: Ever since every sysadmin's favorite offline Windows patching program AutoPatcher had the plug pulled on it by Microsoft, those without constant Internet access or looking to keep multiple Windows boxes up to date have been looking for a valid replacement. Offline-Update, a free download for Windows 2000 and newer, may not have the same easy-to-grok interface, but it does give you the same basic functionality. Choose updates for the OS or Microsoft Office program to download and then create a burn-able ISO. Pop the Offline-Update CD into any computer and an auto-run program will ask you to create backups and install the updates. I haven't had time to do serious testing with the update program, but everything went smoothly in creating an update CD from Vista Home Premium. Offline-Update is a free download for Windows 2000 and newer systems only.

Offline-Update [via gHacks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles