Twenty Snacks that Help Productivity

Weblog Lifehack.org rounds up a number of foods that make for far better snacking than chips or candy, and can also help bolster your productivity, health, and mood in some cases. Included in the list are these aids for those long shifts of staring at monitors:
- Strawberries. As with carrots and flaxseeds, strawberries surprisingly aid in better eyesight. Eating strawberries has also been linked to preventing cancer.
- Flaxseeds. If you've been working hard all day, have some flaxseeds. They are great for your eyes to stop them feeling a little dried out, and allowing you to feel fresh even after a hard day.
For more low-guilt snacking, try switching to 15 "negative calorie" foods and the "200-calorie gallery."
