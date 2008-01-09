Windows Mobile only: Turn your Windows Mobile phone into a Wi-Fi router, providing any Wi-Fi-capable device access to your cell plan's data network, with freeware application WMWifiRouter. Install WMWifiRouter to your phone, run the application, and it automatically sets up an ad-hoc Wi-Fi network named WMWifiRouter that you can connect your laptop—or any other wireless device—to without going through the regular pain involved in tethering an internet connection to your mobile device. My WM phone is out of the house today so I couldn't try it out, so if you do let us know how it worked in the comments. The brilliant WMWifiRouter is freeware, still under heavy development, Windows Mobile 6 only.
Turn Your Windows Mobile Phone into a Wi-Fi Router with WMWifiRouter
Comments
The WMWifiRouter works worderfully as advertised. Keep in mind that you should probably add WEP encryption to the connection in WM system folder to prevent moochers from siphoning off your connection in public spaces. Tried it with a laptop. Need to test my ipod touch next.