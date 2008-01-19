Turn Your Rock Band Drums into a Real Synth Set



Windows only: You've already honed your Rock Band chops, so now it's time to use video game Rock Band's drum set as a real synth set that you can play connected to your PC with freeware application Drum Machine. As you can see from the video, the application works allows all the freestyling you always wished you could do in Rock Band, record your playing, or change the kit's sounds. It required a little effort getting it all set up—Windows automatically recognised and installed the necessary drivers when I plugged it in, but I was missing a DLL file that prevented the app from running off the bat. But I found the DLL here, copied it to my C:\Windows\system directory, and the app ran without a hitch. Drum Machine is freeware, Windows only. It's performance will likely depend on the speed of your computer.