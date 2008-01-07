If ever finished a jar of pickles and don't know what to do with the piece of glass, personal finance weblog Wise Bread inspires you to recycle it creatively. One method is to store dry goods in the jar. Since most jars are clear, this promotes organisation (and prevents having to open the cover to see what's stored within). Turn the right-sized jar into drinking glasses for large cocktails. Jar up gifts and give them to your friends. Create homemade wax candles. Turn them into pen holders or use jars to organise other items on your desk, like paperclips or spare change. Store your flowers in a vase created from a large jar. Better yet, don't buy gift baskets: just use your jars to store items that fit. Surprise yourself. There's really a lot you can do if you consider reusing jars instead of tossing them in the trash. What other ways do you recycle canning jars?
Turn Your Canning Jars into Innovative Objects
