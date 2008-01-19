Turn Your Browser into a TelePrompTer with CuePrompter

Web site CuePrompter takes any chunk of text (up to 2000 characters at a time) and displays it TelePrompTer-style in an auto-scrolling, high-contrast window. You can adjust the TelePrompTer speed, text size, and display mode (normal or mirrored, if you are actually going to set it up with a reflective glass for full-on TelePrompTer duties. The web app does exactly what it says, and though you may not regularly emcee large events or hand out Academy awards, it could at the very least come in handy next time you're practicing up for a presentation. CuePrompter claims to be Windows and IE only, but I had no problem using it on a Mac in Firefox (display mirroring was the only feature that was IE-only).