Turn Any Phone into a Voice Recorder with Drop.io

Previously mentioned file sharing site Drop.io has added a neat feature: the ability to record and share MP3 audio from your phone. Create a new voice "drop" and get a phone number and extension. Call it, and start talking or recording a lecture, podcast, or interview, and when you hang up, the recording's available as an MP3 download for sharing at a custom drop.io URL. Store up to 100MB "drops" (that's shared files and/or MP3's) for free or upgrade for 1GB of storage for 10 bucks. Update: This post giving you déjà vu? Our apologies for the duplicate.
