Turn Any Content into a Start Page Widget with Orchestr8

Webapp Orchestr8 creates widgets for your iGoogle, Netvibes, and Pageflakes start page—or to embed on a web site—from any web page with a simple point-and-click. Similar to the new web clip feature in Leopard (which does the same thing but puts the widget in Dashboard), just point Orchestr8 to the page containing the content you want to clip, find the content you want, click it, and the select Grab it. It's not perfect, but it does offer a simple way to create widgets for your start page for content that doesn't offer an easy-to-snag RSS feed.