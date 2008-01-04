Trick Yourself into Eating Less

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

foodplate_sm.jpg In his new book, Mindless Eating: Why We Eat More Than We Think, author Brian Wansink argues that lesser obvious, small changes over time to our daily habits can lead to gradual weight loss. What kind of small changes? Reason Magazine reports:

Wansink recommends such tactics as using smaller plates (which make portions seem larger), keeping serving dishes in the kitchen (which discourages second helpings), replacing short, wide glasses with tall, thin ones (which make drinks seem bigger), keeping food scraps and bones on your plate (which reminds you how much you've eaten), and dividing snacks from big packages into smaller bags or plastic containers (which discourages you from devouring the entire package).

Love all these ideas, which won't make you feel like you're depriving yourself at all. What little ways are you helping yourself eat less? Let us know in the comments.

Secrets of Weight Loss Revealed! [Reason Magazine via 43 Folders]

