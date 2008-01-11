Trials of car speed-limiting on the way

Victoria, NSW and WA will this year trial speed limiting devices which can automatically slow a car when its detected to be speeding. A Yahoo report says the Australasian Intelligent Speed Adaptation initiative is expected to be trialled in Melbourne first.

The device uses satellite technology to detect if you're breaking the speed limit - and it can automatically slow down your car. It has different settings ranging from beeping when you're above the speed limit, to actually slowing the car down.

My GPS can beep to alert me if I'm approaching an intersection with a red light camera, so presumably it wouldn't be hard for a GPS device to also beep to alert you if you're speeding (the one under discussion uses a database to identify speed limits in the area you're driving in). This might be a nice optional service. But I have to admit I'd be a bit worried about a device which can take over driving my car. I'd rather trust my own judgement than leave it in the hands of a GPS device. What do you think?

[via Techdirt]

