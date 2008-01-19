Track Goal Progress and To-Do's on Google Calendar

After trying Remember the Milk, Todoist, Sandy, and Basecamp, blogger Zee found his best solution for tracking goals and tasks in Google Calendar. He created five-year, one-year, and then quarterly goals. For each three-month goal, he creates a new, different-coloured calendar, and schedules tasks along the road to completion.

By the end of it you should have a calendar full of your tasks, appointments and all of them focused on achieving goals which you set yourself. The important thing to remember is always think when you're about to add a task: "Which three month goal is this helping me achieve?" If the answer is none, dump it.

I use Google Calendar to schedule milestones along the way to goals (like saving money) as well, and with email reminders, it's an effective way at least to keep your finish line in your mind as the year progresses.