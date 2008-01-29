Tools for DIY Wedding Planning?

Reader Mike just got a "yes" from his girlfriend in reply to The Big Question, and now he's looking ahead to The Big Event. Being a regular reader, a frugal guy, and an "addictive planner," he writes seeking help:
Do you have any suggestions for software (I use Windows, BlackBerry, and Windows Mobile platforms) that I can use to keep track of vendors, quotes, and other sundry details?
Having tied the knot less than a year ago, I found some success using Google Docs for multi-user planning, but also spent a lot of time explaining its features to everybody—and ended up losing a few invitations to accidental deletions.
So I turn to our wise readers and ask: What software or organizational tools would you/did you use to plan a wedding, covering as many aspects as possible? How would you keep on top of your tasks, decisions, and deadlines? Give Mike an early gift of advice in the comments.
I got married two months ago. I found that the essential thing was software that provided a shared to-do list. Having nothing better, my fiancée and I used the to-do list in AirSet. It's main game is calendaring, so the to-do list wasn't slick, but it worked just fine. I'm sure that there are other shared to-do list applications out there.