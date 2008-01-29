Tools for DIY Wedding Planning?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reader Mike just got a "yes" from his girlfriend in reply to The Big Question, and now he's looking ahead to The Big Event. Being a regular reader, a frugal guy, and an "addictive planner," he writes seeking help:

Do you have any suggestions for software (I use Windows, BlackBerry, and Windows Mobile platforms) that I can use to keep track of vendors, quotes, and other sundry details?

Having tied the knot less than a year ago, I found some success using Google Docs for multi-user planning, but also spent a lot of time explaining its features to everybody—and ended up losing a few invitations to accidental deletions.

So I turn to our wise readers and ask: What software or organizational tools would you/did you use to plan a wedding, covering as many aspects as possible? How would you keep on top of your tasks, decisions, and deadlines? Give Mike an early gift of advice in the comments.

Comments

  • davidpinn @Dave Pinn

    I got married two months ago. I found that the essential thing was software that provided a shared to-do list. Having nothing better, my fiancée and I used the to-do list in AirSet. It's main game is calendaring, so the to-do list wasn't slick, but it worked just fine. I'm sure that there are other shared to-do list applications out there.

  • davidpinn @Dave Pinn

    Co-incidentally, I just received a link to a to-do application that might satisfy Mike. I have not used it, but it looks promising.

    http://www.rememberthemilk.com/

  • Wedding consultant Guest

    Perfect list! I am going to direct my readers to this entry if they need help planning their wedding.

  • Linda Pello Guest

    Try Wedding Wizard - www.weddingwizard.com.au. This software is awesome. Allows you to plan your entire wedding and includes an automated seating plan, budget and guest plans, tasklists, the works. PLUS, comes with a free mywedding website to allow family and friends to view comments and photos. Website also has a gift registry. Very professional and would highly recommend.

