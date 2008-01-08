Toggle Compiz Effects with One Click



Ubuntu blog Tombuntu shows Linux users rocking Compiz Fusion, the desktop effects package installed by default in Ubuntu 7.10, how to switch the effects on and off without having to mouse through two menus and flip a radio button. Using a little app named Compiz-Switch and another program to install it, anyone needing to flip off graphical effects for better memory or program compatibility can get there from a taskbar or system tray shortcut. The guide requires a little terminal cut-and-paste, but I had Compiz-Switch installed and working in less than five minutes. Compiz-Switch should also work on other GNOME-based distros running the latest version of Compiz Fusion.