The SMH has published an interview with TiVo's international general
manager, Joshua Danovitz, who confirmed that TiVo in Australia will be able to record all free to air channels. While he was cagey about the exact pricing
and launch date, he confirmed we'll get the high-end series 3 version of the device. The series 3 contains dual
high-definition TV tuners, so users can record two shows at
once while at the same time watching a previously recorded show.
He also passed on the question of whether we'll get the coveted ad-skipping function but it's unlikely. TiVo is expected to launch locally before August, in time for the Olympics.
TiVo for 5 whopping channels, that are showing nothing but crappy reality TV or US shows from last year?? Meh....pass.