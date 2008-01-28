Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Tips to Keep Your Car in Excellent Condition

model_car.jpgProlong the life of your car and keep it in tip-top shape by following advice from automobile experts. Reader's Digest offers 75 tidbits on how it's done. Some suggestions: buy gas at reputable service stations, keep a log of your visits to the gas pump with mileage information, park in a garage (or the shade), place a towel under baby seats, wash your car in the winter (to prevent rust buildup), and change your oil frequently. Also, clean your engine. Here's why:

There are several reasons to wash your engine at least every year or two. A clean engine will run cooler than a dirty one. You'll be more apt to tackle routine belt and hose checks and the like if you know you won't get covered with grime every time you do so. A clean engine will also make it much easier to spot leaks and to service components.

If your car is as valuable to you as you want it to be, these tips should help you get a lot more time out of it than you'll expect. If it was worth all that money, it's also worthwhile to protect your investment for the long term.

75 Tips to Keep Your Car in Top-Notch Condition [Reader's Digest]

