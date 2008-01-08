Tips on Saving Battery Power in Linux

Tired of having the Windows side of your dual-boot system eat up more battery power? Want to simply do the right thing and stop sucking power for unnecessary power cycles? Linux power-saving site LessWatts.org has a wealth of tips and tricks for reducing the power needs of desktop and laptop systems. Among the intuitive power-savers:
- Stepping Ethernet ports from gigabit to standard 100/10 speeds when not at the office
- Disabling unnecessary Bluetooth radios
- Turning off Wi-Fi "auto-associate" behaviors that draw power when wireless is shut off
Check out the site for more power-conscious tips, helpfully organised by device type. How do you conserve battery (or just outlet) power on your Linux system? Share some hacks in the comments.
