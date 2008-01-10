Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

TimeBridge Finds and Confirms Agreeable Meeting Times

timebridge_scaled1.jpg

Setting up a meeting agenda is easy—at least compared to the task of finding a time that all the participants can and will make. TimeBridge, a free meeting scheduling web app, sends out emails to every attendee you enter in and asks them which of the five time slots you've picked out work for them. If they all reply, TimeBridge figures out which time works best, confirms it and emails you back. If nothing works or you've got the inevitable one or two stragglers, you'll also find out. It's not an entirely new idea, but the instant sync with Google Calendar or Outlook (through a plug-in) certainly takes away one more step from the often tedious process. For more tips on shepherding your important discussions, hear how our readers answered a call for help.

TimeBridge [via MakeUseOf.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles