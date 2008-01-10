TimeBridge Finds and Confirms Agreeable Meeting Times

Setting up a meeting agenda is easy—at least compared to the task of finding a time that all the participants can and will make. TimeBridge, a free meeting scheduling web app, sends out emails to every attendee you enter in and asks them which of the five time slots you've picked out work for them. If they all reply, TimeBridge figures out which time works best, confirms it and emails you back. If nothing works or you've got the inevitable one or two stragglers, you'll also find out. It's not an entirely new idea, but the instant sync with Google Calendar or Outlook (through a plug-in) certainly takes away one more step from the often tedious process. For more tips on shepherding your important discussions, hear how our readers answered a call for help.