Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Time Machine Over the Network with iTimeMachine

useremotedisk2.png
Mac OS X Leopard only: Back up your Mac with Time Machine not to a local hard drive but to a shared network disk with iTimeMachine. This simple two-button desktop utility makes your shared network drives show up in Time Machine's possible backup destination list. But it isn't as user friendly as it could be.

To set things up, first, mount the network disk onto your Mac. Just browsing Network in Finder won't do it; make sure you hit "Connect to Server" from the Finder Go menu and mount the shared folder as a drive on your Mac. (Here's more on sharing files across the network with Leopard.)

Once you've got a shared drive mounted, download iTimeMachine and install it. When you launch it, you'll notice it's just a dialog with two buttons, as shown.

itimemachine.png

Press the "Enable Airdisk/Network Disks" button. But don't be surprised when nothing happens. iTimeMachine doesn't give any indication or confirmation that it's done what you asked. The two buttons remain unchanged regardless of which you hit or how many times you hit them. (iTimeMachine developers: make that a single button that toggles.)

Nevertheless, once you've hit the Enable button once, you can quit iTimeMachine and go into Time Machine's settings in System Preferences. From there, hit the "Change Disk" button and your network disk will appear in the list of possible backup disks, as shown.

usedisk.png

The first time I tried this out on my MacBook Pro, I got nothin'. It took a few retries and remounts to finally see the network disk in Time Machine's options. So, while iTimeMachine's interface could be smarter and friendlier, it does get the job done. iTimeMachine is a free download for Mac OS X Leopard only.

For more Time Machine tweaking, see also Schedule your Time Machine backups with Time Machine Scheduler. Thanks, John!

iTimeMachine [Xiotios Software]

Comments

  • Kalle Karlberg Guest

    I belive that enabeling air-disk (the way iTimeMachine does) disables any form of hibernation which is a pretty useful feature for laptops...

    Air disk on == closing mac book lid does nothing...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles