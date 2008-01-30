The Ultimate Guide to iPhone Car Integration

Everything-iPod web site iLounge walks through several setups for integrating your iPhone with your car, from the barebones budget setup to the pricier "optimal" solution. Each setup comes with its own assortment of pros and cons, and the solution that works best for you will likely depend on a combination of your budget and your car stereo. In the end, though, you should end up with a very workable solution for integrating your iPhone's music and phone capabilities with your car. Got a tighter integration? Let's hear about it in the comments.