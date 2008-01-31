The PicLens browser extension, which creates fullscreen photo slideshows from Flickr pages, Google, or Yahoo image searches and many more locations, has made itself available for Safari, Firefox, and Internet Explorer. Nifty. [via]
Works beautifully - when it does work. I'm having crashing problems as well. Maybe 1 gig of RAM is barely enough to handle this baby?
But I still like using it with my plasma TV connected to my PC - it looks too awesome.