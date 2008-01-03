The Concrete Goals Tracker Tells You If That Task's Worth Doing



All platforms: Productivity template designer Dave Seah is at it again with an updated Concrete Goals Tracker printable form. Designed to answer the question, "When is something worth doing?", you fill in your desired results next to numerical totals, then rate your tasks by number. Add up your totals for each day of the week to see how efficient you've been with your time. Using the Concrete Goals Tracker requires some serious time-logging, but if you feel like you're losing hours spinning your wheels on unimportant tasks, this is the tool for you. Available as an editable PDF or Excel spreadsheet, the Concrete Goals Tracker is a free download for all platforms. (See also Dave's 2008 compact calendar form.)