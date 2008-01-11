Test If Your System's Got What It Takes to Run a Game

Web site Can You Run It determines whether or not your PC can run any of a number of popular video games by checking your computer's specs against the minimum and recommended requirements of said games. Just browse to the homepage, pick the game you want to check, and click the Can You Run It button. The site will require you to install a Java applet to run the test (presumably so it can determine your hardware configuration) and then quickly returns the results. If you fail a test, Can You Run It offers hardware recommendations for upgrading your system so it can handle those games.