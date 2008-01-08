Online retailer Tekfix offers Firefox user discount

Online computer hardware vendor Tekfix has come up with a novel way of attracting customers - it's offering a 5% discount to Firefox users. The discount is available when Firefox users enter "firefoxed" as the coupon code during checkout. According to computing industry news site CRN, Tekfix says its offering the discount to encourage people to try out Firefox.

The discount offer excludes Apple products. As with any online retailer, check out the service and warranty details before buying, and check shipping costs too.

