Take In-Browser Notes to Read Anywhere with TiddlySticky

TiddlySticky takes its name from projects like the original TiddlyWiki and its Getting Things Done variant, but scales down the functionality to serve as a simple take-anywhere sticky notes tool. Operating out of a folder you can stash anywhere on your system, TiddlySticky is basically a JavaScript-powered HTML file that lets you create sticky notes with different themes and automatically saves them as you write. It doesn't have the same tagging/search/sharing functions as web apps like Jjot or Google Notebook, but it's always available and makes for a handy bookmark in any browser. Thanks Hiroyuki!