Take a Hard Line to Get Rebate Results

If you've ever bought an item on the premise that it eventually will be a bargain after all the rebates come back, you know the process is far from simple and streamlined. About.com has a handy guide to getting all the rebate cash you deserve. Along with linking helpful rebate-tracking sites, the guide recommends skipping any re-sending of receipts if a company claims a problem with your rebate:

f the rebate check never arrives or arrives late, file a complaint with the FTC, the state Attorney General, or the local Better Business Bureau.
Also write to the corporate headquarters of the company where you made your purchase and include copies of your correspondence with the above organizations.

From experience, playing hardball with rebate providers is sometimes the only way to paying the "Give Up Tax." What tactics have you used to ensure all your cash comes back to you? Share your war stories in the comments. Thanks Gina N.! Photo by ninjapoodles.

Steps to Take When Your Rebate Check Does Not Arrive [About.com]

