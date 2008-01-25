Take a Cheap Vacation in Your Own City

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

cityguide_scaled.jpgWeek after week of projects, deadlines, and new challenges have gone by at work, and you're ready to get out and get away. Before you throw some hard-earned cash at airline tickets, consider taking the cheaper and faster route to a vacation—explore your own city. The Wise Bread frugality blog has a few ideas on how to give yourself a new perspective on your town, and get some relaxation while you're at it:

A great way to get a different impression of the place you live is to act like a tourist. Find a guidebook for your area and choose some weekend activities from it. For a different twist on this idea, try to find an older, most likely outdated, guidebook.

For more view-changing ideas, find an iPod guide for your city or follow our readers' advice on exploring new cities in your own locale. Photo by allygril520.

Walking Into The Spirit of Travel [Wise Bread via LH Au]

