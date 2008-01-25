Take a Cheap Vacation in Your Own City

Week after week of projects, deadlines, and new challenges have gone by at work, and you're ready to get out and get away. Before you throw some hard-earned cash at airline tickets, consider taking the cheaper and faster route to a vacation—explore your own city. The Wise Bread frugality blog has a few ideas on how to give yourself a new perspective on your town, and get some relaxation while you're at it:

A great way to get a different impression of the place you live is to act like a tourist. Find a guidebook for your area and choose some weekend activities from it. For a different twist on this idea, try to find an older, most likely outdated, guidebook.

