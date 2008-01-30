Sync Your Clock to Internet Servers from the Command Prompt

The How-To Geek gives us yet another handy command prompt trick that saves you some mouse-hunting and clicking to synchronise a Windows clock to a more accurate internet time server. Given how quick it runs, it might not be a bad addition to the automated "Startup" folder, or to a folder of quick shortcuts (like I've created on my desktop). To quickly sync your clock, open a command prompt as an administrator and type the following command:

w32tm /resync

Quick and simple, works in Vista and XP, and definitely helpful when a dying battery clock starts leaving you a few minutes behind every day. For a background application that does much the same, check out DS Clock.