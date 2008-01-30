Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Sync Your Clock to Internet Servers from the Command Prompt

The How-To Geek gives us yet another handy command prompt trick that saves you some mouse-hunting and clicking to synchronise a Windows clock to a more accurate internet time server. Given how quick it runs, it might not be a bad addition to the automated "Startup" folder, or to a folder of quick shortcuts (like I've created on my desktop). To quickly sync your clock, open a command prompt as an administrator and type the following command:

w32tm /resync

Quick and simple, works in Vista and XP, and definitely helpful when a dying battery clock starts leaving you a few minutes behind every day. For a background application that does much the same, check out DS Clock.

Sync Your Clock With Internet Time Servers from the Vista Command Prompt [The How-To Geek] ]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles