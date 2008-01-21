Suck Less at Photoshop

Screencaster Donnie Hoyle says you suck at Photoshop, and offers a few hilarious NSFW tutorials that contain some naughty words (so don't watch 'em in front of the children.) Above he covers distortion, warp and layer effects. After the jump, two more show you how to cover your mistakes, and use the clone stamp.
