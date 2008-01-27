Shy? Lonely? You're not alone. If you feel that social situations put you in an awkward position and you are looking to break out of your shell, the Succeed Socially website features articles on everything to turn from geek to social butterfly: advice on meeting new people, getting along with others, starting conversations, being funny (or seeming less weird), making eye contact, overcoming laziness, coping with nervousness, and more. Guys might also appreciate the articles on how to dance, beat shyness, and conquer the video game habit. Other social issues, such as drinking, are addressed. Even if you have some good social skills but feel they need a little brushing up on, the articles contained on the Succeed Socially site should give you some good direction and boost your confidence in any social situation.