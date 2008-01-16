Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Stream Your Music Library over the Internet with SlimServer

If you've ever wanted to stream your music from your home computer to whatever computer you're at, web site Mac OS X Hints walks through doing just that with the cross-platform, open-source application SlimServer (the one that runs your Squeezebox). There are a lot of ways to stream music over the internet, but one thing SlimServer has going for it is its integrated web interface, meaning that once it's set up you can play your music from any browser without installing anything else (as opposed to other, simpler options like SimplifyMedia or Hamachi). If you really want to go nuts and you're a fan of Netvibes, you can even stream MP3s to Netvibes with SlimServer.

Listen to iTunes over the net via a free streaming server [Mac OS X Hints]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles