Stream Your Music Library over the Internet with SlimServer

If you've ever wanted to stream your music from your home computer to whatever computer you're at, web site Mac OS X Hints walks through doing just that with the cross-platform, open-source application SlimServer (the one that runs your Squeezebox). There are a lot of ways to stream music over the internet, but one thing SlimServer has going for it is its integrated web interface, meaning that once it's set up you can play your music from any browser without installing anything else (as opposed to other, simpler options like SimplifyMedia or Hamachi). If you really want to go nuts and you're a fan of Netvibes, you can even stream MP3s to Netvibes with SlimServer.