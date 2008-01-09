BitTorrent applet WeStream plays individual songs from a BitTorrent stream in your Java-enabled browser. Brought to you by BitLet, the in-browser BitTorrent client, just give WeStream the URL of the torrent file to get started. WeStream is a really interesting idea, but it's currently got a couple of restrictions. First, it only works with OGG- and MP3-encoded music. Second, it can really only work on well-seeded torrents, meaning if you want to listen to something with just one or two seeds, you're probably out of luck. But if you can get a good speed (like this), WeStream is a perfect tool for previewing music before you download it.
Stream Music from BitTorrent Downloads with WeStream
