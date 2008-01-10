Stephen Covey on Balancing Work and Life

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People author Steven R. Covey advises readers how to to strike a balance between work and life:

Today the average college student or corporate worker considers themselves a "multitasker". It's not unusual to meet people in their 20s who are working, going to school, starting their own company, married, raising kids and enjoying hobbies. They end up with a huge list of things that fracture their attention. This isn't wrong in any way-for the most part it's admirable-but there is an old saying: to a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

To a chronic multitasker, everything is a task. Soon, the things in life that are really important to them are in the same list as everything else, and the only tasks that get done are the ones that have become urgent, but often aren't very important.

Covey explains that striking your balance means not just responding to "the four P's"—those items that are Pressing, Proximate, Pleasant, or Popular—but by prioritising the tasks that are important to you in the grand scheme. On most days, easier said than done. Thanks, Corey!