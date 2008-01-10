Security guru Bruce Schneier, who'll be keynoting at Linux.conf.au in Melbourne later this month, has penned an opinion piece for Wired on why he leaves his home Wi-Fi network unlocked. Under the heading "Steal this Wi-Fi" he says he considers sharing access to his internet is basic politeness: "Providing internet access to guests is kind of like providing heat and electricity, or a hot cup of tea." We love the sentiment Bruce, but in Australia at least we have download caps and excess use charges to consider too.
Absolutely. I don't know what kind of connection Bruce has got at his place but my 20 gig/month with Internode would disappear pretty quickly in my complex if I left my access point open. I can see his logic but in my own experience, something like this will quickly get abused by the usual minority who ruin it for the rest of us.