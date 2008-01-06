With work and school back in session and a cold draft in many parts of the country, you're more likely than ever to catch cold or flu this season. If you're looking to stay healthy, Reader's Digest recommends that you avoid touching your face with your fingertips. Instead, use your knuckles; they don't have as many germs. Carry hand sanitiser with you at all times. Change your toothbrush often, especially after you're sick. You can also sterilise your toothbrush in a microwave (on high for 10 seconds) or store it in hydrogen peroxide (ensuring that you rinse well before using). Keep the windows open, if only a bit, to encourage the flow of fresh air. Studies also show that garlic supplements can help prevent the onslaught of colds. Relax—it reduces stress and consequently lowers your susceptibility to colds. Keep tissues available where people are, just in case. What methods do you employ to prevent illness? Let's hear it in the comments.
Stay Healthy Year Round
