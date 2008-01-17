Special Characters Menu Eliminates the "Charmap" Hunt



Windows only: The Special Characters Menu, a free hot-keyed background application, could be a serious time-saver for those who find themselves mousing through five or more Start menu directories (or even just typing "charmap" into the "Run" dialog) just to grab the occasional ™ or ¼ from the Character Map. The stand-alone application, activated with a Windows+C key combination, gives you a small list of common special characters (which you can edit in a text file) to copy and paste into any document. It uses about 6MB of memory, a tad much for a background utility, but a shortcut to this app might save you lots of time when typing out recipes, technical documents, or foreign language work. Special Characters Menu is a free download for Windows systems only. If you'd rather just memorize a few character codes, check out a printable shortcut list.