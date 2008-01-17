Special Characters Menu Eliminates the "Charmap" Hunt

Windows only: The Special Characters Menu, a free hot-keyed background application, could be a serious time-saver for those who find themselves mousing through five or more Start menu directories (or even just typing "charmap" into the "Run" dialog) just to grab the occasional ™ or ¼ from the Character Map. The stand-alone application, activated with a Windows+C key combination, gives you a small list of common special characters (which you can edit in a text file) to copy and paste into any document. It uses about 6MB of memory, a tad much for a background utility, but a shortcut to this app might save you lots of time when typing out recipes, technical documents, or foreign language work. Special Characters Menu is a free download for Windows systems only. If you'd rather just memorize a few character codes, check out a printable shortcut list.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink