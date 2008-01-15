Solojones Transforms Old T-Shirts into Undies

You already know you can turn that old t-shirt into underwear yourself—but if sewing's not your thing, hip undie company Solojones will do the recycling for you. Ship them your concert, race, techie schwag or any other tee to reincarnate, and they'll turn it into a pair of bottoms—a neat gift for the ladies. The transformation works best with stretchy shirts, and it'll set you back $30 (or $45 for two right now).