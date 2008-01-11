My inner bleeding heart lefty loves this - a Wi-Fi enabled alarm clock called SnuzNLuz which is rigged to donate money from your bank account to your nominated hated charity every time you hit the snooze button. The SnuzNLuz is a product from ThinkGeek, who offer up some amusing suggestions - like PETA if you're a butcher, or the Wilderness Society if you're a land developer. [via 43 Folders]
Snooze
If only it existed! Alas, it was from their April Fool's page this year. Although the 8-bit tie was originally an April Fool's day joke too, but there was enough interest in it that they actually made it; perhaps the same will be true of this. Still... wonder why this is making the blog rounds now.