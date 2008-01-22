Snag Popular Mac Shareware On-the-Cheap at MacHeist

Mac only: Web site MacHeist's second annual shareware bundle sale, which offers nearly $500 worth of software for the relatively low price of $49, is underway. This year's bundle includes popular Mac shareware like previously mentioned Cha-Ching, AppZapper, TaskPaper, and other killer apps like 1Password. Our focus is almost always on freeware around these parts because—frankly—no one likes paying for software. That said, sometimes you just can't find a freeware version of a killer piece of shareware, and that's when deals like MacHeist come into play. Right now the bundle comes with 12 apps with another soon to be unlocked. The MacHeist sale ends in two days.

