Slife Time Tracker Beta for Windows



Windows and Mac OS X: Previously featured Slife, a time management application that shows you exactly how you've spent your time on your computer, has released a beta version for Windows XP and later. As with the Mac version, tracking more than three applications at once requires a $34 license purchase, but one license can enable both Mac and Windows versions of Slife. The Windows tracker can supposedly track any program simply by launching it after Slife, but I had trouble (in Windows Vista Home Premium) getting Slife to recognize anything beyond the default Firefox, Internet Explorer and iTunes—perhaps some of our commenters can let us know how it works on their systems. Slife's basic versions are free downloads for Mac OS X or Windows XP or later; Windows requires version 1.1 or later of the .NET framework installed.